Chairman: Landowners need suppport to register land, obtain title

CHAIRMAN of the Customary Lands Committee Isaiah Chillion says landowners need support to register their land and obtain titles.

Chillion was handing over a second land title to the Badu Incorporated Land Group at Meduna Village, Taurama in the National Capital District, on Saturday.

“Landowners in a fast-developing city like Port Moresby, Lae and other centres must register their land and have a title to protect them against invaders.

“Forming Incorporated Land Groups is very important but it needs support from the leaders, especially when in the process of surveying to obtain the land title.

“It will cost between K10,000 to K100,000 to survey and come up with a sketch of your land.

“So that is the issue we have because most of the landowners are ordinary people who cannot easily afford such money to have their land surveyed to obtain an ILG.

“That’s why we have issues and it needs leaders and the Government to assist the people.”

Chillion said since the Integrated Landowner Group was introduced, only two land titles had been given out.

“I am proud to say that Badua Incorporated Land Group is the first in the country to obtain these two land titles under the ILG.”

