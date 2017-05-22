Chairman: Stop using company’s name, resources

THE East New Britain Development Corporation Group of Companies has called on candidates to stop using the company’s name and resources for their political agenda.

Chairman Francis Wagaia said the company was owned by the people of the province so must stay politically neutral.

Wagaia said the directors and executives must stay out of politics and not support candidates by using the company’s name or resources as it would compromise their roles and responsibilities.

“Candidates should not use the name or resources of East New Britain Development Corporation to lure voters. Directors and executives of the company must not align themselves with individuals contesting seats in East New Britain which will be a conflict of interest,” he said.

Wagaia insists that the company must be transparent and accountable to the people of East New Britain who are the shareholders.

