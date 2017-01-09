Chairman thanks citizens

ANTI-Corruption Movement for Change chairman Lucas Kiap has thanked the public, business houses and those who helped clean Mt Hagen city on Dec 24.

Kiap said the clean-a-thon which continued on Boxing Day was to restore the pride of the third largest city of the country.

Those who helped were youths from Kilpika, the women group Ambuge Association, children from Hagen Tee, youths from Bulg and Togoba Mile area and vendors and staff of companies who sponsored the clean up.

Kiap thanked Brian Bell, Tininga Group of Companies, Essar Construction Company, Dae Won Trading and Digicel for their support in cash and kind which all went towards keeping the city clean.

Kiap appealed to city residents, visitors and vendors to put rubbish in the proper places.

“This is not a city for Western Highlanders alone. This is a city where all Papua New Guineans come to live and work in,” Kiap said.

“We must make it clean and safe and conducive for everyone.”

