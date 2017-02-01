Challenge set for legal eagles

IT is indeed a blessing to note that God has again taken centre stage at the beginning of things this year.

The month of February is usually when we get down to serious business and open the cheque books and make the first entries in the ledgers and receipt books.

Schools are opening, the public service offices are opening, the legal year is opening and other sectors are resuming their operations after shaking off the holiday mood of December and January.

To walk in the fear of Gold Almighty is the central message of the dedications at all institutions which have opened their doors for business and dedicated themselves to our Heavenly Father.

The traditional opening of the legal year was held this week in major centres throughout the country.

In Port Moresby, the dedication service was held at the Sione Kami Memorial Church on Monday in which Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia urged members of the legal fraternity, the judiciary and the disciplined forces to uphold Papua New Guinea’s laws and assist the Electoral Commission in providing a free and fair general election.

“We are there to provide safety and security of our people so that the Electoral Commission can discharge its constitutional function to run a fair and free election,” Injia told the packed church.

“The responsibility lies on you and me to protect the constitution to ensure that people will exercise their right to vote in a government of their choice in a free and fair election.”

While the chief justice focused on the election year, senior residential judge in Lae, Justice Don Sawong urged public servants to riser up to challenges and aim to improve their work performances.

“These challenges come in many shapes and forms. And now more than ever, either individually or collectively, we must rise to them,” Sawong said during a special dedication service for public servants at the St Paul’s Lutheran Church on Friday.

“Criticisms of all sorts from various people and organisations are also a form of challenge.

“You and I, as public servants, have a duty and responsibility to our people, our province and our country to rise to the challenges and deal with them effectively.”

The legal fraternity was again reminded of their conduct while always focusing first on the constitution and the laws and then on their clients.

And given that they have had their fair share of criticism, this should be a timely call for the men and women in black robes.

Some of the public’s mistrust of lawyers is surely misplaced and based on misinformation but there have been many instances where lawyers themselves are to be blamed for the negative public perception.

Even from a layman’s perspective there are real challenges for a lawyer to protect the interest of his paying client while at the same time remain true to the law of the land.

It is therefore fitting that our senior judges should remind the learned men and women of the law to remain focused on their duties and responsibilities.

A lawyer worth his salt will fight tenaciously for his client within the constraints of the laws of the land but there is a greater law under which that lawyer’s case may be found deficient and wanting.

To begin the legal year with prayers before God Almighty is an acknowledgement that there is that higher law all of must subject themselves to.

In the face of growing secularism and the intrusion of man-centred belief systems of the world, practicing law under that divine law could be a real challenge.

It is praiseworthy that the organs of state are still holding onto the Bible and submitting themselves to God.

Papua New Guinea is where it is today because of the word of God and the work of the pioneer missionaries.

It is, therefore, fitting that in modern day PNG, God should remain the centre in the conduct of our national affairs.

By dedicating the year to God, the various institutions have openly acknowledged that they need and would rely on counsel from a higher source.

The challenge for all is to sincerely allow God to direct the nation’s affairs.

What a difference that would make if it were so.

