Challenge to stop illegal land acquisition

THE newly appointed National Physical Planning Board has been urged to stop illegal acquisition and development of land.

Outgoing chairman of the board Sir Kostas Constantinou said that was one of the challenges that he faced while serving on the board for the past nine years.

“It was a battle and a critical exercise trying to stop acquisition of illegal land development in open space and it was not an easy job,” Sir Kostas said.

“I made sure that the applications were done properly, all the facts were there and titles were included and they were current.

“But the biggest challenge I had was trying to make sure that the open space was retained as open space – the playing fields, the creeks all these areas.”

He said the new board was fortunate to have John Ofoi as the chairman because he was an educated planner, retired and had the time now and he would understand.

“It all starts from the top having a competent chairman and the board going forward. I’m sure John will understand and stop a lot of illegal developments,” he said.

“I urge the new board to follow the Town Planning Act and apply it and demolish illegal buildings.”

