Challenged to serve faithfully

FOR the first time, public servants in all Government entities in Port Moresby held a combined dedication service this week to start the year.

The occasion, organised by the Department of Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon, was a sobering reminder to public servants of their duty to the Government, God and even to themselves and their families.

They were told in no uncertain terms that 2017 would be a challenging year.

But depending on how they take on the challenges, 2017 could also be a rewarding year for individuals and the organisations they work under.

The most significant event involving public servants in the year is the national election.

And they need no reminding that neutral conduct of this important event would ultimately determine the kind of government that would rule from July onward. By dedicating the year to God, the various institutions have publicly acknowledged that they need and would rely on divine counsel to do their jobs well.

And if under such divine guidance they give their best using the skills and other resources, they should have reason in the end to be happy and satisfied with what they do.

The provision of public services comes at a cost we would all like to see reduced but that will not be possible any time soon.

Speaking during the dedication service, Finance Minister James Marape reminded the country’s public servants that their salaries and other benefits would cost over a third of this year’s national budget.

It was a timely reminder and one public servants would have to take to heart and give their best for the country.

Marape says the 150,000 public servants constitute only 1.9 per cent of the country’s population of eight million.

Rehearsing the figures presented by Marape, each fortnight last year the Government paid K130m in wages and salaries.

Multiply that by 26 pay days and you arrive at K3.38 billion.

That equates to 26 per cent of the K13 billion budget passed for this year.

This public service wage bill for 2017 is set to be a lot higher —K170m fortnightly, according to the Treasury Secretary.

A small segment of the population consuming a third of the national budget would ordinarily raise questions and very high expectations from the taxpaying public.

It is a necessary expenditure that ensures the government machinery keeps functioning so teachers, health workers and others are out there to provide for the public.

The issue here is not so how much money is being spent on the public service but what output is generated through such spending.

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari, Solomon and Department of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali have each urged their colleagues to work better.

Lupari, who in recent times publicly criticised the work output of the civil service, has reiterated his call for a change and a break from the past.

It will be a great but challenging year and some of the bad habits of the past will have to be gotten rid of.

Amid all the criticism, a lot of public servants have really worked hard and deserve credit.

Some at the frontline of public services, the rural “face” of government in health and education workers, provincial administrations, etc must be commended for their work.

There are hundreds of government workers who are dedicated to their jobs and would even stay on their posts and strive to do their best with very limited resources. As Secretary Solomon says, the bottom-line is public servants are working to improve individual Papua New Guinean lives.

The sense of satisfaction and joy of having done a job well, however menial, is something the conscientious worker knows all too well.

It is this sense of accomplishment that our public servants should aim at so that whatever they do would become a joy and never a chore.

Secretary Kali reminded the public servants of their sworn loyalty to the Government and God.

When they become public servants, they also swore both to God and the people that they would — all times and to the best of their ability — be loyal to the State and the people. Serving the people, no matter the circumstances, is a priority.

Nice thoughts to start the year with and we hope they stick to the minds and hearts of our public servants.

Like this: Like Loading...