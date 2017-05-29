Challenges issuing warrants

BENCH warrants are legal documents that must be properly be disposed of through court processes to get them off the court listing, a judge says.

Justice Iova Geita, who is the resident judge based in Wewak, East Sepik, told reporters on Friday that the issue of outstanding bench warrants was a challenging but manageable matter for the judiciary.

Justice Nicholas Kirrowm is also based in Wewak with Justice Geita and both attend to court cases in West Sepik and Manus.

“The challenge that we face here is that we look after three provinces,” Justice Geita said.

“In one month, we are either in Aitape, or Vanimo or in Manus so we neglect one province.

“In the alternate month, we are out again in another province.

“That is the challenge so I am hoping one day, when we get permanent judges in those other areas and then we focus solely on our province.” Justice Geita said he could not give an exact number of outstanding bench warrants but said it was not as many as in other provinces.

“What we have done is that those bench warrants that have been recalled and we have issued them this time with specific directions,” he said.

“We name the police station commander, the arresting officer and the provincial police commander so those three persons become accountable. In that way there is someone accountable so that they (offenders) do not go missing as has happened in the past years.

“The build-up (of bench warrants) is due to judicial officers whether judges or magistrates, sitting back a bit and allowing the build-up over time.

“So if we get judges and magistrates into recalling those bench warrants, either in the National Court or district court, to engage with those and go out to those villages and in that way we can hopefully reduce it (number of warrants).

“But the good news is that we get people who come after 10 to 15 years only to find that all witnesses have gone or died away and so those bench warrants would really become useless.

“But because they on the system they clog up the system and they are not papers that we cannot simply just write off.”

