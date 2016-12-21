Challenging year for police

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki announced at the beginning of the year that 2016 would be the “year of discipline” for the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

He then revealed that the Police Internal Affairs Directorate had received more than 1600 cases of police abuses between 2007 and 2014, of which 326 were classified as criminal cases that implicated members of the constabulary.

About 600 cases were recommended for dismissal but only 274 dismissals were actually recorded while a larger percentage of these cases were either reviewed or challenged in court and were not reflected in the statistics provided.

Baki has blamed “loopholes” in the court system for allowing rogue cops to avoid prosecution.

“I regret to admit that some investigations (into police brutality cases) are stalled because members (of the constabulary) implicated in these allegations have sought injunctions by using a Supreme Court ruling to delay or disrupt the investigations,” he said at the time.

At year’s end, the police commissioner is still adamant there will be fewer police brutality and abuse cases under his watch and is holding his commanders responsible and accountable for the strict enforcement of disciplinary processes under the Police Force Act.

He re-emphasised this instruction to his senior officers during the recent Police Commissioner’s Conference in Kimbe.

While the buck stops with the top cop, Baki’s new line-up of regional, provincial and metropolitan commanders have been put on notice to clean out the force of rogue elements who have tarnished the constabulary’s image as a reputable disciplined force.

Indeed, it was heartening to note that the new police command in the National Capital District started their clean-up campaign several months before Baki’s announcement.

Since taking office in October last year, Met Supt Benjamin Turi has worked tirelessly to address key law and order issues in the capital city, particularly police brutality.

He began with all officers under his command declaring firearms in their possession. Many undisciplined officers and rogue cops found themselves under suspension and off the payroll.

More than 100 police officers had been arrested and charged this year for disciplinary issues. Of these, 75 were charged for being in possession of illegal weapons or unauthorised firearms.

“I am charging a lot of officers very day in regards to different disciplinary issues in the force, including polygamy, Turi told The National this week.

His no-nonsense approach to disciplinary issues within the NCD command has not gone down well with the rogue elements, some of whom were allegedly involved in the bombing of his police vehicle at Gerehu earlier this year.

Nonetheless, Turi is as determined as ever to instil discipline among his police officers.

He has now come up with a new initiative to set up a committee to specifically deal with internal disciplinary issues.

He raised the matter during the Kimbe conference because he firmly believes many police officers are still involved in illegal activities, which is lowering the integrity of the constabulary.

“We can talk about discipline but when we go out and do otherwise, this is questioning our character and role as police officers.”

We couldn’t agree more with the metropolitan police commander, who has worked exceedingly hard to improve the NCD police’s tattered image.

Turi’s counterpart in Lae, Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jr has also had a challenging year since taking command of police operations in the country’s industrial hub last December.

Lae has had its share of police brutality cases in the past few years, including the fatal shootings of young mother Moana Barnanga Pisimi, on New Year’s Day 2015 and Secondary School student Hombi Tobias in 2013.

The Pisimi killing was a high profile case that took seven days short of 12 months to achieve a result. Policeman Jack Baria was finally sentenced on Dec 24 last year to 30 years imprisonment.

However, police inaction on the longstanding Tobias case is cause for grave concern amid all the talk about discipline in the constabulary.

Therefore, the onus is on the Lae police chief to pursue this case in the New Year and ensure the culprit faces the full force of the law that he was supposed to protect.

Hombi’s parents deserve to see justice done for the loss of their son.

