Challenging years for Jiwaka, says Tongamp

JIAWAKA Governor Dr William Tongamp says the past four years had been challenging for the new province “as we have been trying to catch up with many things”.

“But we are confident of where we are and where will go in the years to come,” he said.

“We want to maintain this relationship with our development partners because through working together, we can achieve many positive results for our province.”

The province held its first development forum with its partners last week to establish partnerships to drive its development plans.

Programme managers and coordinators made presentations on different programmes they were running in education, health, agriculture, community-based projects, policing and on the improvement of infrastructure.

They discussed how to boost internal revenue by partnering with development partners and local businesses.

Tongamp, provincial administrator Michael Wandil and staff, development partners such as the United Nations Development Programme represented by UN resident coordinator Roy Trivedy, the European Union and the International Organisation for Migration attended.

Tongamp thanked the presenters for putting together a “Jiwaka story” for the development partners to see.

He reminded public servants that the international organisations might not help with most of the development aspirations of the province but would at least help with something.

