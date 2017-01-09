Chamber wants improved service delivery

THE Goroka Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Eastern Highlands would like to see a significant improvement in the delivery of basic government services in 2017.

Chamber president Sarah Shelley, pictured, said this included an improvement in the supply of water and power for the benefit of businesses operating in the province.

“In 2017, the Goroka business community would like to see significant improvements in the supply of power and water, the maintenance of infrastructure and the increased policing and removal of illegal markets conducted by the Goroka Town Authority,” she said.

“The community as a whole should strive to restore our long lost reputation as the tidiest town in Papua New Guinea.

“In addition, Goroka’s major banks should improve customer service, including resolving the continuous issues with ATMs that were experienced by customers.

“We also request the relevant authorities to re-open the Health Inspector’s offices and invite Papua New Guinea Immigration and Papua New Guinea Customs to conduct an audit of Goroka town businesses to ensure all foreign residents are conforming to the conditions of their visas and all businesses were operating according to health standards.”

Like this: Like Loading...