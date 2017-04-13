Champs back to defend snooker titles

CURRENT national women’s snooker champion Geua John, pictured, Helen Samuel, Susan Tiki and Hane Vaieke are the four women of the 39 players registered to take part in the 2017 Port Moresby Snooker Open which cues off today.

Reigning champion Marcus Ng has also nominated along with Nathan Fong, Roger Ng, Ralph Kaina, Noel Ramos, Joseph Ng, Arua Simoi, Joey Chan and Willie Vaieke for the top event on the Port Moresby Billiards and Snooker Association calendar.

Toto Geru and PNGBSA head Peter Fong lead the Alotau side while Gus Kraus is set to make a comeback.

POMBSA president John Chan was hoping for a late nomination so all groups had five players each.

“The response has been good and it’s good to see these older players taking part,” Chan said.

“Despite not having a sponsor for this event for the past two years, it just shows that the sport is growing and the interest to participate in these major tournaments is there.”

Chan thanked the venues — Lamana Q Club, Laguna Hotel and Aviat Club — for their support.

The round robin matches start at 6pm today with the best of three frames competition.

The top 16 playoffs are on Sunday while the semifinals and finals will be at the Q Club on Monday with the presentation at 7pm.

