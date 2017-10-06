Chance for Dockers to claim AFL title

THE Lamana Dockers have a chance to clinch a rare treble when their senior men, reserve grade and women’s teams play in the three division grand finals of the Port Moresby AFL competition at the Colts Oval tomorrow.

The Dockers women take on Koboni in the decider while their reserves take on the Oilmin Kokofas and the seniors battle with Koboni for the top prize.

The three Dockers teams qualified for the grand final after a successful season with tremendous off field support from the club management headed by Dominic Kaumu and Loi Bakani.

Their entries into the grand final were fitting as they have led the competition throughout the season to claim the minor premiership titles.

The senior side’s has stars and talent spread from the back to the forward line in Emmanuel Tupia, Laurie Logo, Clyde Pulah, Archie Levao Mai Jr, Ferdinand Musi, Tino Kante, Wesley Yuwi, Colin Slim, Sebastian Gelu, Desmond Kaumu, Chrijen Amona, Richard Rawali, Kawai Akaru, Gary Kele and young Jason Logi.

They will be determined to ensure that everything counts on the big day as it would be disappointing if they fall short of celebrating the club’s 20th anniversary with three premiership victories from the three teams.

That is not to say that they cannot be deserving winners as they were the minor premiers and this is really is their flag to lose since their last premiership victory over the Kokofas in 2013.

