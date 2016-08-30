Chance to own trucks

ELA Motors is giving customers in Central a chance to buy Hino Dutro trucks at a much reduced price.

The truck dealer and the National Development Bank Ltd, under an existing memorandum of agreement, are providing loan financing for the acquisition of trucks.

Ela Motors senior consultant Hino sales Vai Ora said under the scheme, customers bought Hino Dutro cargo trucks cheaper

The aim of this promotion is to reach rural communities in Central to create business awareness by convincing people to make a commitment (to buy trucks) this year and not next year as prices may increase.

Leaving that commitment too late would render them incapable of acquiring the vehicle.

Speaking during the Hino Village promotion last Saturday at Kwikila station in Rigo district, Ora told the people that Ela Motors and NDB agreed to the scheme, where those who were interested to apply for a loan would receive the following benefits:

n 6.5 per cent interest which was low compared to other financiers;

one year free vehicle service; and,

Discounts on selected parts

Ora urged the people to work in groups such as cooperative societies, organised congregations and family groups to buy vehicles.

He said these were tough days and people needed to cooperate to achieve one thing at a time.

National Development Bank loans officer Abel Kandapaki said all loan applications would be facilitated through Ela Motors.

Customers will need to put up 40 per cent of the cost of trucks for the bank to loan the balance.