Change your attitude: Lupari

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari has urged public servants to change their attitude if the country is to develop.

He said this at the public service dedication service at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby to herald the beginning of the 2017 year.

“2017 will be a great year but also a challenging year for us,” Lupari said.

“Again we will be faced with many challenges from within and outside.

“It is not going to be an easy ride.

“There will be a lot of rough times.

“For us to navigate our way through, we need to work together as a team, believing in ourselves and in our Christian faith and values.

“In the forefront of this, we must change, change our attitude and change the way we conduct ourselves.

“The simple truth is if we do not change, how can we deliver or bring about changes for our people and the country?

“2017 must begin with this change.

“We must make ourselves more effective, more accountable, and more responsible and take more ownership of our destiny.

“That means we must get rid of all our bad habits and practices.

“We simply can’t afford to continue the path we have traveled in the past.

“If we do, the consequences are far reaching for all of us.

“They will affect all of us.

“Don’t think for one minute that you and your families are immune.”

Lupari thanked every public servant “serving in every part of the country for your dedication, commitments and support in the delivery of services and development to our people and country”.

“Many of you make a lot of sacrifices and even take huge risks in doing your job,” he said.

