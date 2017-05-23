A change is coming to PNG politics

EVERY prophecy has a time to be fulfilled and their time can be varying from each time.

In Daniel 5: 1-31 King Belshazzar had a big feast while they were feasting; he commanded that the gold and silver cups and bows be brought out.

This cups and bows were taken from the temple of the Lord in Jerusalem and brought to Babylon by King Nebu Chadnazzar, Belshazzar’s farmer.

While they were enjoying themselves, a hand appeared and wrote on the wall.

When King saw it, he called the wise men and told them to interpret the inscription.

But none of them could.

When the Queen heard of it, she told King about Daniel who was brought to the king.

David interpreted the writing – MENE, God had number the days of your kingdom and brought it to an end; TEKEL – you have been weight on the scale and found wanting and PERES – your kingdom is divided and has been given to Medes and Persia.

That same night, Belshazzar was killed and the kingdom was given to Darius, the Medes and Persia.

While reading those verses of Daniel chapter 5, God showed me what he is going to do King president political leader.

Why God had number the days of Belshazzar and will bring it to an end, and will give the kingdom to Darius to rule, is because he is not good enough (wanting).

Wanting in Oxford English Dictionary means (1) lack in something require or desire. (2) not good enough). And this is what God is going to do in this year’s national election.

Every leader who was in the last government but found to be not good enough in the eyes of God will not win this election.

God is bringing their rule ship to an end, and will give their place to some he choose.

So don’t be surprised to see people exiting politics in this year’s election.

Ezekiel Mare Rading

POM

