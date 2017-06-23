‘Change driven by competition’

CHANGE which benefits all is always driven by competition, PNG Air chief executive officer Muralee Siva says.

He told a breakfast event yesterday that competition required the market to support the concept for it to succeed.

“I came to PNG in 1995 when monopoly was the norm,” Siva said.

“It’s hard to argue against competition when you consider the benefits that it brings to the country, and how that has helped increase the level of product and service to the people of PNG.

“For most people, competition is good. And certainly in the case of aviation, for a country of seven to eight million, we need choice.

“We don’t believe we should get your business as a right. We know we must work for the opportunity but we believe that we should be given a fair chance to prove ourselves.

“We are under no illusions when it comes to what is required to be successful in this market.

“We are up against a well-resourced competitor. But everyone at PNG Air understands that we will only succeed if we make sure we attract and retain customers. So our focus is on the customers and what you want.”

He said there had been major changes in PNG Air over the past two to three years.

“We are now in a strong position to challenge for the share of your travel business.”

He said PNG Air evolved from what was predominantly a charter airline in the 80s “to a position now where the pendulum has swung firmly back to supporting scheduled passenger transport services”.

