Change in G-G election needed

CONGRATULATIONS to Kabwum MP Bob Dade on his election as the 10th Governor-General of Papua New Guinea yesterday.

Dadae beat fellow Morobean and former Speaker of Parliament and State minister Timothy Bonga by 55 votes to 36.

The third contender, former PNG Defence Force Commander and Central governor Ted Diro could not make it beyond the first elimination.

Like the incumbent Sir Michael Ogio, who was North Bougainville MP at the time of his election six years ago, Dadae will make a smooth transition from Waigani to Government House in Konedobu – from one public office to another.

It is great story for the man from one of the few electorates of the country that is yet to be connected by road to the outside world because of its forbidding mountainous terrain which borders the equally difficult electorate of Rai Coast in Madang.

Dadae’s election is commendable also because he becomes the first person from the Momase region to take the office of governor-general.

If regional representation is to be considered in these elections, four past governors-general were from the Southern region – Sir John Guise, Sir Tore Lokoloko, Sir Kingsford Dibela and Sir Serei Eri.

The Highlands region had Sir Wiwa Korowi and Sir Silas Atopare while the immediate past governor-general Sir Paulias Matane and the incumbent represented the New Guinea Islands region.

Yesterday, the 91 MPs voted by a simple majority one of their own to succeed Sir Michael Ogio.

However, it would have been a nice change to have someone other than a sitting MP or former parliamentarian in the vice regal office.

Nearly all our former heads of state have been politicians.

Sir John Guise, the first governor general was a Milne Bay representative in the House of Assembly and so was former Gulf politician Sir Tore Lokoloko.

Sir Kingsford Dibela, the third vice regal was at one time Speaker of Parliament.

The others – Sir Serei Vincent Eri, Sir Wiwa Korowi, Sir Silas Atopare, were also members of Parliament before their appointments to the office of governor general.

Only Sir Ignatius Kilage, a former Catholic priest and later Chief Ombudsman, and Sir Paulias Matane who was a retired senior public servant at the time of his elevation to the office, were non-politicians.

The general trend of former or current MPs running for the position of governor-general should be discouraged as there are many more equally and better qualified citizens in the community who should be given the opportunity serve in this vice regal office.

There are men and women out in there who have served the country in various professions who should be considered instead of allowing simply going after politicians who

enjoy the popular support of their peers.

Many deserving senior citizens are out there who have served in the disciplined forces, the public service, churches or even in private business who have lived exemplary lives in their profession and communities.

Because the elective power rests with Parliament that does mean a dominant political party is at liberty to look with its own ranks to select a vice regal without due consideration for any other candidate as has happened in the case.

We do not for a moment question the Kabwum MP’s qualifications to become governor-general; he is just as qualified as all others who have put up their hand to run for the office.

He was a former civil servant and member of the Morobe provincial government before entering Parliament and holding ministerial jobs.

However, yesterday’s election was clearly an indication of the ruling People’s National Congress Party’s dominance on the floor of Parliament.

The appointment should be made similar to that of other constitutional office holders, from a list of suitable candidates other than MPs or persons with obvious political leanings.

Perhaps the time is right now for Parliament to consider changing the rules to bar sitting MPs or former politicians from contesting.

This would ensure that this supposedly neutral office is not ‘tainted’ by politics and the incumbent is not influenced by any interest other than those of the State.

Perhaps one day in the not too distant future Parliament would select the governor-general from among citizens who are not politicians and even follow in the footsteps of other Commonwealth nations like Australia to elect a woman governor-general.

