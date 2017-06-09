Change of leadership necessary: O’Neill

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says Kandep needs a change of leadership.

He said Kandep needed a breather from the leadership provided by Kandep MP and Opposition Leader Don Polye for the last 20 years, and recommended that people vote for his People’s National Congress Party candidate and lawyer Alfred Manase, who had been playing second-fiddle to Polye in the last three elections.

O’Neill was blunt in front of a crowd at about 10,000, many wearing red PNC shirts and caps, in a tour-de-force on his archrival’s homeground.

Security was tight in anticipation of a possible confrontation between rival supporters, but the people of Kandep put on their best behaviour on the day.

“Today, I am here to support my candidate, to strengthen our party (PNC),” O’Neill said.

“The party has had stability, hence, we have been able to deliver over the last five years.

“Some of our brothers (an apparent allusion to Polye) have been trying to get rid of us, but that has been very hard.

“Manase is a strong leader of Kandep.

“You must bear this in mind.

“We need educated people like him, who will be able to serve the country and Kandep. Don’t listen to all the liars. The country is not in a mess.”

Like this: Like Loading...