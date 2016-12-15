Change starts with our mindset

I WORK in a managerial position in Port Moresby and currently rent accommodation in one of the major settlements.

I have been living in rented properties in this particular settlement for more than five years.

It is surprising and frustrating at times for various reasons.

The streets haven’t been upgraded so the residents find it convenient to level up the fallen portions of the streets with debris and other non-metal materials which only provide temporary solution.

To make matters worse, the residents of one particular street decided to set up a road block this week to collect money for their part in fixing the roads.

Then the ongoing rowdiness by certain males and parties that go on all night till dawn.

Those people have no respect and empathy for the other residents as these people do not care to lower their noise volume, either of their music, or screaming and shouting and banging against the walls (sheet metals).

The frequency of abusive languages is deafening to our ears and sadly any little children will have learnt these words.

Nevertheless, they have potential entrepreneurs on the sides of our fences running a poultry and piggery farm and so a contribution of animal noise and much to be warned about the gross odour from the stance of those animal waste.

Sadly, there is no way these polluted air will escape, as it flows directly into the house we live in.

Although Nine-Mile is now considered a would-be suburb, there essentially need some good transformation to be done.

It all has to begin with our people and their mindsets. It would be appreciated if all churches and schools carry out awareness to church members and school children and at the public areas such as the shops and markets and any government authorities also bring about this initiative.

There are few councillors and leaders in those settlements but they are not pro-active and result-oriented.

I need my peace and serenity for study, meditation and prayer and healing process and a good night’s sleep for the money I spend on rent.

My family, and most importantly our children, need a better growing up to do and not being influenced by community members who have no standard.

Change fanatic

NCD

Like this: Like Loading...