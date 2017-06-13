Change the system or fix it

SEVEN years ago National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop said a presidential system of government was worth looking at as a way to solve the problems of governance in Papua New Guinea.

He said it was the best system since the parliamentary system was delivering very little. Parkop made the comments when promoting his then Social Democratic Party while a guest of the Roni clan at Wurup Kaip village outside Mt Hagen.

He contended that there was poor leadership in the country leading to the depletion of natural resources at a faster rate without consideration for the future generation.

He said PNG had a much smaller population compared with Singapore, South Korea and Indonesia yet “we have lost the plot in developing our resources for the benefit of the greater majority”.

Parkop said his party aimed to introduce a presidential system of government if the people gave it the mandate, and urged the people to take their voting seriously.

He said in Parliament that MPs were playing for survival with the numbers game and the interest of the country was not a priority.

“All the MPs, including the prime minister, are victims of the numbers game,” Parkop said.

“In order to keep the numbers, bills and amendments are passed without considering the social impacts and consequences on the people.

“That is why we need a presidential system where a president is voted in by the people so that the numbers game is not in play.” he said.

That was quite a few parliamentary sessions ago and while Parkop’s allegiances may have shifted in that time, there are candidates standing in the upcoming general elections who have also advocated for a change in the way the country is governed and organised and pointed at the presidential system as one that has merit.

But simply overhauling a system of government because it has not delivered should not be the primary reason for change. It would be prudent to examine the causes of the country’s economic and social woes over the years and see where governance had failed and why.

It many regards, trying to change a system because it apparently is not working with a new without first trying to make the old one work is a recipe for more heartache.

The potential for transference is high. One has to ask what has gone wrong with the current form of government and what benefit would come from changing to something wholly different?

The politics of Papua New Guinea takes place in a framework of a parliamentary representative democratic multi-party system, whereby the prime minister is the head of government. Papua New Guinea is an independent Commonwealth realm, with a governor-general, nominated by Parliament, acting as head of state. Executive power is exercised by the government.

Legislative power is vested in both the government and parliament.

Constitutional safeguards include freedom of speech, press, worship, movement, and association.

The judiciary is independent of the executive and the legislature. There are some observers (transparency International being one of several) who have noted from time to time that while the rules have been clear on how one should govern, adhering to those precepts has not always been the case.

The solution according to some is to introduce a presidential system of government.

It is a democratic and republican system of government where a head of government leads an executive branch that is separate from the legislative branch and is headed by a president.

The executive is elected and is not responsible to the legislature, which cannot in normal circumstances dismiss it. Such dismissal is possible, however, in uncommon cases, often through impeachment. A presidential system contrasts with a parliamentary system, where the head of government is elected to power through the legislative.

Perhaps the desire for some is to do away with the period after the election where parties consolidate their numbers and try to form the next government and many compromises are made and partnerships developed because of the way the system works at present.

To form a coalition government means to make adjustments and to amend one’s goals to suit the greater cause. That is the nature of the current system in use in PNG, it is also probably the most democratic system available and one the people know well. Perhaps trying to refine it and make it work would be a better course.

Like this: Like Loading...