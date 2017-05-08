Change will not happen immediately, says officer

THE Kudjip Nazarene Hospital administrator Dr Scott Dooley, pictured, has thanked the Government for its commitment to help in its operation.

“We are not expected to change anything immediately.

“We are 100 per cent church-owned and operated.

“How much funding we need to run the hospital and planning each year is something for us to work out with health department,” he said.

The private-public arrangement gives the hospital access to sources of funding in the Government system.

Dooley said the hospital already had the trust of the people and ran an excellent service.

“It just makes sense for the Government to invest in continuing to help us grow that.

“A change of status is just a name. It takes time to turn that into relevant clinical services.”

He said the people must realise that a lot of the changes were internal.

“The Christian Health Services has never really been fully treated as an equal partner.

“Every worker makes less than their government counterparts.

“If we get more salary funds, the first thing to do will be equalise pay,” he said.

“The second thing will be to work with the health department in getting more staff.

“Of course part of that also means growing our infrastructure space and equipment.

“So people looking for a big sudden change from the declaration will likely be disappointed,” Dooley said.

Like this: Like Loading...