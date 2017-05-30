Changing of polling areas not sudden decision: Gamato

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says the decision to have only six polling places at Singirok Barracks at Kerowil in Jiwaka is not a “sudden change of decision”.

North Waghi candidate Michael Badui stormed into the commission headquarters demanding to know why polling had been moved to the barracks when it would be safer and more convenient for people to cast their votes in their own ward areas.

Badui said Jiwaka police had said there was no need for polling to be conducted at the barracks as all areas were deemed safe.

He said it would be “very risky” for his supporters to travel up to 30km away to vote, as they could be attacked by rival supporters.

“It’s not a sudden change of decision,” Gamato told The National.

“It (decision) was made three weeks ago when I signed the instrument to approve polling schedule three weeks ago.”

Gamato said Deputy Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai had explained the process to Badui.

“What else does he (Badui) want?” he said.

Gamato appealed to those people who closed the electoral office in Jiwaka to reopen it.

Meanwhile, leaders in North Waghi want Gamato to reverse his decision and hold polling at their original sites.

Nondugl local level government councillor Norwai Talnga and Banz LLG leader Michael Kesnga said Gamato should take heed of advise from Police Commissioner Gari Baki to reverse his decision.

“For the first time North Waghi is heading into an unsafe election,” Talnga said.

“Commissioner, please listen to what we tell you.

“The system is being hijacked and we speak for the 60,000-plus people of North Waghi who want a free, fair and safe election where people can exercise their democratic right to elect leaders of their choice.”

He stressed that Bolba 1 and Bolba 2 (Banz LLG), Numbkra and Kapalku 1 and Kapalku 2, Munumul 1 and Munumul 2 (Nondugl LLG) had rival tribes who fought each other, resulting in deaths last year.

