Charged for misusing funds

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

NORTHERN police have arrested a senior public servant in a crackdown on a local criminal syndicate that defrauded public funds through the involvement of businesses.

Provincial police commander Chief Insp Lincoln Gerari said they arrested and charged the administration officer for misappropriating K30,000 for the Bagou health centre.

“Other provincial bureaucrats and politicians will be arrested as the arrest of this administration officer is just a tip of an iceberg,” he said.

“I have written to all the business houses not to entertain government cheques because the public accounts have closed and public servants usually take government cheque to cash them at business houses and misappropriate the funds.”

Gerari said the suspect deposited K30,000 from the Ijivitari district service improvement funds into a business account purportedly to buy materials to build the Bagou health centre at Killerton.

“However, the suspect then colluded with a staff of that business house and diverted the K30,000 to the suspect’s personal accounts, withdrew all the money from his bank account and used it for his own use,” he said.

“The suspect has been charged with one count each of misappropriation, abuse of office and stealing under false pretence.

“He is now out on bail awaiting his court appearance.” Gerari said community leaders from Bagou reported the matter to the provincial fraud squad office resulting in the arrest of the suspect.

He said Port Moresby metropolitan command police officers Manson Tutune and Tony Sevese were not involved in investigating the provincial public servants.

