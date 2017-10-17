Charity golf dinner raises K70,000

By JACK AMI

THE Gateway Children’s Fund Papua New Guinea held its annual charity golf tournament last Friday to raise funds for its mission.

The fund is a Melbourne-based Christian organisation that helps under-privileged children through providing basic education and other community projects.

Last Thursday the charity organising committee staged a dinner at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Port Moresby with AFL star Gary Ablett along with singer/song writer Michael Paynter and former Australian and NBL basketballer and Sydney Kings captain Jason Smith as guests.

The guests were also in attendance during the charity golf day at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club which attracted 16 corporate organisations.

Ablett and Smith presented the prizes to the winners the Fone Haus team as well as the place-getters which include dThe National team.

Fone Haus, Ela Motors L(1), The National, Lamana Hotel and Ela Motors Ltd (2) rounding out the top five.

Gateway Children’s Fund chairman Pastor Rick Paynter said more than K70,000 was raised from ticket sales, auctions and from the golf teams.

