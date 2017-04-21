Charity organisations receive K40,000 each

THREE charity organisations in Port Moresby have been given K40,000 each by the Malaysian Association of Papua New Guinea.

Chairman of the Malaysia Business Council Ivan Lu said the money was raised from the association’s fundraising events last year.

The three organisations were Hope Worldwide PNG, Talleres De Nazareth Training Centre and Cannosian Sisters.

“From the fundraising that the Malaysian Association of PNG conducted last year, we raised K930,000 which we have allocated to 21 organisations, with three receiving their K40,000 cheque each today,” he said.

Lu said the association’s obligation was to assist communities which were in need.

“We feel obliged to do something for the communities where we are working in,” he said. “That is why we have this kind of charity fundraising every year.”

He urged the officials of three organisations to be transparent and accountable in the way the money was used.

“The committees of the Malaysian Association of PNG have been very critical on transparency and accountability especially for those beneficiaries,” Lu said.

“We are collecting the donations from all the contributors most of whom are corporates. Therefore, you as beneficiaries must be transparent and accountable so that they will continually support this fundraising to support the charity organisations.”

Hope Worldwide PNG Country Director Joan Timothy on behalf of the three organisations thanked the association for the assistance.

