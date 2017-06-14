Charity worker donates Wi-Fi devices

THIRTEEN portable Wi-Fi internet devices have been given to schools, hospitals and police stations in Enga by local charity worker Robert Pati.

Pati said introducing free internet services would help the students, police officers and medical practitioners in their research and work.

“The purpose of introducing free internet to schools is to enhance academic performance so that

students are better equipped,” he said.

Pati said online communication was vital to education.

He said the free Wi-Fi internet services would be launched this month by Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas.

“I have been doing charity work for the last 16 to 20 years in Enga by supplying school materials, medical equipment and facilities for hospitals, and built the Laiagam Resource Centre,” Pati said.

Pati who resides in Sydney handed over three containers of medical supplies and schools materials for distribution to schools and hospitals in Enga.

“I am doing this to show my leadership and support from my heart. “These portable Wi-Fi internet devices are donated by my international friends and colleagues in overseas,” he said.

Meanwhile, a student from Kopen Secondary School Joshua Kuringin thanked Pati and said providing free Wi-Fi internet services to schools and hospitals would benefit them.

