Cheaper houses for public servants eyed

PUBLIC servants may be able to buy houses costing K200,000 or less, according to PNG National Research Institute.

Professor Eugene Ezebilo said this yesterday when highlighting issues identified in a paper regarding the establishment of the Duran Farm project in Port Moresby.

The paper presented to stakeholders and government agencies indicated that the Duran Farm Housing project did not follow procedures.

The National Housing Corporation oversees the project with the State to provide land and infrastructure. When completed, the houses are to be sold to public servants in particular.

The paper noted that depending on the number of rooms, the prices of the houses including the land title range from K350,000 to K450,000.

This compares to a minimum house price of K300,000 in a private housing development project such as Edai Town.

Papua New Guineans in low, middle or high income bracket would find it difficult, if not possible, to meet even the minimum cost of a house at Duran Farm.

“So our expectation is that the price should be lower than what is being offered by the private sector.”

He said in Edai Town, the houses were about K300,000.

He said the house prices should be reviewed.

“Let’s say K200,000 because the average public servants may be able to afford K200,000. The Government will subsidise the houses.”

