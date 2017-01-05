Check your own backyard first, Turi

WHILE I condemn the recent actions of a few PNGDF soldiers who attacked NCD Met Supt Benjamin Turi, I believe this incident will help the police boss get to feel and understand how ordinary citizens feel like when they are harassed, manhandled and brutally beaten by state disciplinary forces, particularly by the police.

To have read that Turi is now on his feet, urging his PNGDF counterparts to hand over the culprits to be arrested and charged, I wonder how many police brutality cases from 2016 and past years, including that of the PMV bus driver who lost his life due to heavy police brutality, have been processed,with the culprits arrested and charged?

Don’t you see the logic here, Met Supt?

Your own slow actions to arrest and throw your own rogue men behind bars have allowed them to roam freely and have provoked this incident.

Unfortunately, you were the one this time to be harassed and insulted.

So it would be best to arrest your own men and throw them behind bars before talking about arresting the soldiers or anyone else.

So far, we have heard nothing about policemen being terminated, except for suspensions and demotions, which doesn’t help at all in eradicating the police brutality and public harassment by the Royal PNG Constaubulary.

Ulahim

Port Moresby

