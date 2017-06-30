Check facts, media told

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has urged the media to check facts before disseminating “conspiracy theories and slanderous claims” from members of the Opposition.

He was reacting to the “conspiracy theories and sensationalist claims” reported by some media outlets without any attempt to verify the claims.

“There is a common thread running between all the wild claims of the Opposition members, and that is a lack of statement of fact or evidence to back up their claims,” O’Neill said in a statement.

“I hope all media can keep that in mind when they consider reporting unsubstantiated assertions.”

O’Neill said legal options against those making the claims would be considered after the general election.

He branded as “hot air” the “conspiracy theories” made by people like Don Polye, Sir Mekere Morauta, Patrick Pruaitch, Sam Basil, Belden Namah and Gary Juffa.

