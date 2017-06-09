Check on prices of goods before buying

THESE days businesses and individuals would go to any extend to try and make money.

While many do business honestly others seem to be, rather cheeky or try to cheat just to make that extra profit.

For those who live in the nation’s capital, have you realised pricing on certain items in a major shop with its many pharmaceutical outlets?

This supermarket chain with its pharmacies seem to be still charging their items to the next one toea.

We thought it was some years ago that one and two toea were officially withdrawn by the Bank of Papua New Guinea and are longer in use and you can’t be given a change for your purchase in one or two toea.

Shops are still putting up prices such as K5.99; K3.43 or K6.97 and so on? Is this legal?

Authorities vested with powers to deal with consumers’ interests should do something to check on pricing of goods in the city before we are continued to be ripped off by unscrupulous businesses.

Keep an eye out the next time you go to a shop otherwise you’ll be short changed or as it has happened, given lollies and chewing gums for a change.

Alert Shopper

NCD

