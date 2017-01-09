Chen backs local youth in Wabag

By JAMES APA GUMUNO

A CHINESE businessman based in Enga has got behind local youth by supporting rugby league.

Ima Chen, who owns Ima Chen Ltd in Wabag, last Friday donated uniforms, including boots, to the Prume Panthers.

This was the first time for a Chinese national and businessman in the province to support a local club now taking part in the Lower Ambum off-season competition, vying for the Immanuel Pundari Cup.

Chen said that he was happy to support a team participating in a local competition.

He said sports was good for youths to keep themselves health and fit.

Robin Yallon, who is the club patron, thanked Chen for his contribution to the youths.

Yallon, who is the principal of Yallon and Associate Lawyers based in Wabag, said such assistance would help boost the morale of young people playing rugby league in rural areas.

Trainer and the current Mioks player McCoy Yallon said Prume Panthers were aiming to take part in the Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup.

