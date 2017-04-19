Cheshire Homes receives special visit from division

STAFF of the Teacher Education Division of the Education Department visited Cheshire Disability Services’ Residential Care and Support Unit as a gesture of goodwill. Teacher Education Division acting assistant secretary Allan Jim said it was an Easter deed to reflect the love of Christ to visit people living with disabilities.

“We decided to visit the Cheshire Homes this Easter to show our care and support,” Jim said.

He said their message was that God sent his son because of his love for mankind regardless of disabilities, adversity, religion, gender and he came and died on the cross for their sins.

He said they wanted to show the same love of the Lord with people with special needs.

“We would like to extend that same love to the Cheshire Homes by providing a little bit of food and store goods so they can be supported in one way or the other,” Jim said.

He said with the visit, the team also wanted to give prominence to the basic rights of children to care and education.

“As much as possible, we would like to give prominence to the basic rights of children so that every child, regardless of who they are, can have the right to being educated and cared for.”

During the visit the team also spent some time singing and sharing the Word of the Lord with people with disabilities at the Cheshire Disability Services’ Residential Care and Support Unit.

