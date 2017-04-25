Chesire home needs food, medical supplies

By TABITHA NERO

THE Cheshire Disability Services needs food and medical supplies, managing director Bernard Ayieko says.

“Papua New Guinea is in a very difficult economic situation and we have seen a decline in food donations in the past three years,” Ayieko said.

On Saturday, members of the Methodist Church of PNG donated food, clothing, bedding and other items worth more than K17,000 to Cheshire Home.

Ayeiko said they were caring for 20 people living with disabilities at the center and more than 1000 people living in their homes in Port Moresby through their Community-Based Rehabilitation Programme.

“Through our programme, we train their families on how to take care of them and how to do medical physiotherapy to assist them to move. So we are helping them to live in the community,” he said.

“We do not bring a lot of people in but those who are here are either abandoned, neglected or abused by their families and communities.”

Ayeiko thanked the members of the Methodist Church for their continuous support.

“Even the government does not know that we operate like a hospital. You are keeping us alive through your donations,” he said.

Reverend Ngu King Ming said they hoped to show the love and compassion of Jesus Christ to those who were less fortunate.

Like this: Like Loading...