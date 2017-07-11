chief executive Robin Fleming

A FUN day out at Madang’s well-known Machine Gun beach almost turned tragic for a father and daughter when they had to be rescued by family and friends using a rope after the pair were caught in a strong swirling current metres off shore.

Thankfully, quick action prevented possible fatalities but the incident would have given all involved cause to think about ensuring safety and making it a priority.

In a country like Papua New Guinea, where state services are not as quick to respond to accidents and emergencies, or when the respondents themselves are not adequately trained, or at worst, ill-equipped to deal with different scenarios, prevention becomes of utmost importance.

But even then the reality is that accidents will occur and tragedies will eventuate whether through human error or through natural forces, so the next best option is for people to know how to manage these situations.

There is nothing more disheartening then having people die needlessly when somebody with a little bit of training (in cardiopulmonary resuscitation) or know-how with treating injuries could have made a difference and saved a life.

How often does one read in the newspaper, watch on local television or hear on the radio of accidents, tragedies and mishaps which could have been avoided or, at least, had their impacts minimised if people had just followed simple safety precautions and taken steps to protect themselves against whatever threat was posed by from the activity they undertook or the environment they had placed themselves in.

Simple acts like wearing a life jacket or fastening a seatbelt can mean the difference between surviving an incident and becoming a statistic.

Everyday people young and old are met with potentially dangerous situations which may become deadly if care is not taken to minimise the risk.

The incident in Madang shows that even a seemingly safe and enjoyable activity can be fraught with danger.

The challenge is to recognise and accept the threat, respect it and be vigilant.

The forces of nature and man-made ones have taken lives previously and it is prudent to bear in mind the losses suffered and ensure that lives are not unnecessarily lost again to similar circumstances.

Whether it be swimming in the sea, driving a car, crossing a road, climbing a tree or even something as mundane as changing a light bulb, there is a certain amount of risk.

The authorities carry out their roles by issuing warnings and advice to the public on matters of concern. It is when people ignore these warnings or wilfully disobey and/or fail to heed the caution, for whatever reason, when trouble occurs. Acting director for the Madang disaster and emergency office Rudolph Mangallee told people to be cautious when out swimming.

He said El Nino warnings had been issued and there would be strong winds and rough seas accompanied by tidal currents.

He said parents or guardians needed to keep a close watch on children when they took them swimming because tides would be strong.

A call was also made by Madang Urban local level government councillor Regina Ropra for the installation of life guards for beaches in the province.

It is a thought that has merit since PNG has many beaches and rivers that attract people to them.

In fact life guards or people trained to dispense emergency medical services should be a requirement for public recreation areas such as beaches or parks. But the onus should not just be on state and provincial authorities to provide emergency services – even though that should be the case – people also have a responsibility to learn how to act appropriately when faced with a situation that requires them to deliver basic treatment for injured people.

It is doubtful whether the average adult on the street can do this.

The state can carry out awareness campaigns coupled with public clinics and or even make them compulsory tests for people who apply for National Identity Cards.

The possibilities for dissemination information and training people are many and varied. Whatever it takes, equipping people and empowering them to deliver first aid and know what to do and who to call in times of emergency situations is key to managing any emergency situation.

The state-run institutions and services are already struggling to cope with the ever increasing load and it makes sense for the people to have some kind of training so they can help themselves, and others.

