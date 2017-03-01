Chief inspector to join training course in US

By DAPHNE WANI

The United States embassy has announced the latest participant for the International Visitor Leadership Programme in the United States.

Chief Inspector Sandeka (pictured) heads

the Family Sexual Violence Unit for the Royal Papua New Guinea

Constabulary based in Port Moresby.

Sandeka will join the “Community Responsiveness: Law Enforcement Leadership” training course which will run from Feb 27 through Mar 17 in the United States.

She is among 14 other law enforcement officials from around the world.

The participants will be introduced a wide variety of US law enforcement training techniques, doctrines, and the fundamental principles and best practices of community policing.

They will meet police administrators and trainers, civil rights and community activists, victim advocacy groups and police union representatives to explore issues affecting community and police relations.

Sandeka will visit Washington DC, Baltimore, Maryland, Seattle, Washington, Orlando, Florida, Reno, Nevada and New York.

The IVLP programme is the United States Department of State’s premier professional exchange programme.

The programme gives the current and emerging foreign leaders

experience of the United States firsthand and cultivates lasting relationships with their American counterparts and experts from other nations.

Professional meetings reflect the participants’ professional interests and support the foreign policy goals of the United States.

The Office of International Visitors within the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs manages International Visitor Leadership Programme projects.

