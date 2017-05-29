Chief justice plans to have 80-100 judges serving judiciary

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia, pictured, plans to have between 80 and 100 judges serving in the judiciary by 2020.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony for the new sub-regional court complex at Kreer Heights in Wewak, East Sepik, on Friday, Sir Salamo said the increase in the number of judges would mean that more judges would be based in provinces.

“They (judges) should not be concentrating in Waigani because a small population lives in the nation’s capital,” Sir Salamo said.

“The maximum number of judges that Waigani can hold will be no more than 20.

“The rest will live and work in the provinces.

“Already 15 of the 39 judges live and work in Port Moresby.

“The rest are in the provinces.”

He said the judiciary already has the minimum of three judges based in the regional locations which are Lae, Mt Hagen and Kokopo.

“That number will be increased in due course,” Sir Salamo said.

“In the next level of courts, these are the sub-regional centres.

“The judicial has identified four sub-regional centres – Kimbe, Goroka, Wewak, and soon-to-open Mendi.”

“We (judiciary) will put a minimum of two judges in those locations.

“The maximum could be any number.

“We already have two judges in Wewak, two judges in Goroka, two judges in Kimbe, and we have one judge in Mendi and we are looking to put another judge in Mendi.”

He said other provinces would have one judge but the number would increase when the need arises.

“All provinces in PNG except seven have got resident judges,” Sir Salamo said.

“It is not impossible to put a judge in every province by 2020.

“Currently, we are almost have 40 and I do not think the projection in terms of the number of judges within that range is impossible.

“We are also increasing the number of our staff in those locations to provide an effective support service for the judges.”

Sir Salamo thanked the State for its support which enabled the judiciary to increase the number of judges to 39.

Like this: Like Loading...