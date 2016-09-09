Chief justices hosted

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia is hosting a high-level regional forum of chief justices from across the Pacific in Port Moresby this week.

This forum is attended by 12 chief justices or their representatives judges from Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Chief Justice Injia is also hosting the Pacific Judicial Conference which is a major regional gathering of justice sector actors in Port Moresby next week (Sept 12-15).

The Chief Justices’ Leadership Forum conducted this week is promoting regional leadership as part of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade-funded Pacific Judicial Strengthening Initiative (June 2016-July 2021).

In their meeting this week, the chief justices of the region are discussing a range of topical issues to promote improvements to justice. These include strengthening judicial leadership, access to justice, building the competence of courts and improving court service delivery across substantive and procedural justice.

The chief justices will also decide on the activities that meet the needs of their jurisdictions to be conducted over the initial 24 months of implementation. They will then take the recommendations arising from these discussions back to their countries for implementation. The initiative will support courts to attain these objectives using strategies to transfer, build, devolve, and localise capacity.

The goal of Pacific Judicial Strengthening Initiative is to build fairer societies by supporting the courts in the Pacific region to develop more accessible, just, efficient and responsive justice services. The initiative operates in 14 countries, namely, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Related