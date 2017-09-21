Child-abuse victim raises hand to contest

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

A VICTIM of child-abuse has joined the Miss Pacific Islands PNG Pageant to tell her story in order to empower women and girls who have been in similar situations.

Miss IBS, 21-year-old Rosemary Pawi from Manus, was announced yesterday as a contestant at the IBSUniversity in Port Moresby.

The announcement was witnessed by the Miss Pacific Islands PNG Kellyanne Limbiye, chairperson Molly O’Rourke and the management of IBSUniviersity.

“The reason why I took this opportunity to contest in the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant is not only to push myself to something bigger but because I have a story to tell to empower mothers, especially young women in my society, country and the Pacific Islands region as a whole who were victims of child abuse just like me,” Pawi said

“I have the confidence to tell the world that I am a victim but I don’t regret anything or would not want to change my past if I have to.

“I am who I am because of everything that I’ve been through. That is why I want to be an advocate for women and youth empowerment. I am truly grateful for this opportunity because I know that there are other women out there who would really want this opportunity but I was fortunate that it was given to me.

