Child labour law tough on parents

PARENTS who refuse to allow their children to attend schools will be prosecuted, according to Community Development Minister Delilah Gore.

She said the department had been training child protection officers to deal with child labour issues in towns and villages.

Pomio MP Elias Kapavore had queried Gore about the department’s plans to deal with school-aged children engaged in other activities than in the classrooms.

Gore said: “It’s a concern. Officers will soon be out protecting these children. All children have the right to go to school.

“The department is training and increasing number of welfare officers now called child protection officers.

“We have policies and strategies in place to go out and protect children in cities or villages. It’s a law now. Parents will be prosecuted if children are not in schools.

“If a child is found on the street, officers will find out from the child why they are on the street and not in school.”

