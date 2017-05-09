Child malnutrition rife: Aipit

MANY children admitted to hospitals have been found to be malnourished, according to Modilon Hospital’s paediatrician Dr Jimmy Aipit.

He said Madang was conducting training for health workers at the hospital and rural health facilities to address the situation.

He said the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) through the Health Department was funding the Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) and Early Essential Newborn Care (EENC) programmes.

Aipit said 70 per cent of children admitted to hospitals throughout the country were malnourished, contributing significantly to the overall child mortality rate.

“The IMAM training focusses on up-skilling health workers to identify and appropriately diagnose malnutrition in children and to provide appropriate care and treatment at the facility or make timely referrals to Modilon General Hospital for proper care,” Aipit said.

“The EENC programme is to improve newborn care. The training aims to improve the skills of midwives, doctors, nurses and health extension officers involved in childbirth.

“The practice in childbirth and immediate care of the new-born has changed much in the last decade.

“These changes have led to improved neo-natal mortality and prolonged survival in countries practising EENC and child/mother friendly hospital initiatives.

“These changes include sterile and clean delivery practices, delay cord clamping, skin-to-skin contact with the mother straight after delivery and initiation of breast feeding in the 30 minutes to one hour after birth.”

If EENC was practised in all child birthing facilities, it will significantly reduce neo-natal mortality, he said.

“There are now 36 provincial-based trainers on IMAM and 100 health workers who have participated in these programmes.”

