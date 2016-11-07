Children celebrate end of Oratory Day

MORE than 500 children from the Oratory setting in Port Moresby celebrated their year-end Oratory Day at Don Bosco Institute of Technology last month.

The children were from the Oratory settings of Sabama, Murray Barracks, Taurama Barracks and Boroko (Vadavada) where the Salesians and the Savio Haus Aspirants go for their Sunday apostolate.

The programme commenced with a welcome prayer service by Fr Pedro Sachitula and an inspirational message on obedience by Fr Peter Baqueros, provincial of the PGS vice-province.

The Oratorians were then divided into different categories according to their ages – children, youth and young adults and were allotted different colour ribbons.

In each category the fourth-year DBTI students animated the sessions, taught them Catechism, assisted with first aid, water stations and shared a number of valuable tips to the Oratory children.

A two-hour activity was held at different venues.

The older boys went to the main soccer field and basketball court, the younger boys gathered at the DBTI kiosk, while the children had their activity in the gymnasium.

It gave the Oratorians a practical approach to what they had learnt over the year.

