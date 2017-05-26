Children face worse abuse from their parents: Official

CHILDREN who have a different gender identity face verbal and physical abuse from their parents when growing up, an official says.

Kapul Champions – the national network for trans-gender and men with diverse sexuality in PNG – representative George Raubi said people don’t choose to be transgender or gay or bi-sexual but are born that way.

“In PNG most of the time the parents are always in denial. They will say my kid is not like this, and they start beating the kid and telling him or her to change his or her behaviours, and they don’t understand that that person was born this way.

“Many of these kids when they are growing up they face a lot of abuse from their parents in terms of verbal abuse, like swearing at them and many physical violence and a lot of sexual abuse.

“We are trying to stop all the violence when we talk about equality, for instance women’s rights, we talk about child’s right – when they are kids they are children, so the same child rights apply to them, if it’s a woman then the same woman’s rights apply to them. They should not be treated differently.”

He said international day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia celebrated on Thursday had a good turn-out.

“We want the community to understand who we are, and also to know that they probably have a child in their family like us and they need to treat the child with respect, and treat the child fairly and equal.”

