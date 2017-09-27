Children in Kikori to benefit from library

THREE to five-year-olds in Kikori, Gulf, will benefit from a literacy library that will prepare them for entry into the formal education system after an agreement was signed yesterday between Oil Search Foundation (OSF) and the United Church in Port Moresby.

OSF will fund the library, the United Church will handle its administration and Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP), which is a partner with OSF, will provide technical support and training.

The Kikori Literacy Library, which will be set up at the United Church grounds in Kikori, comes on the back of a similar successful literacy library in Tari, Hela.

The signing paves the way for construction work to get underway in Kikori. Jean Martin, head of the expansions programme at OSF, said the foundation was keen to roll out the literacy library because of the impact the library would have on the children’s early learning process and development.

“We know the immense benefits early literacy has on the development of a child, but for these children of Kikori, the benefits would be even more so because of the inherent difficulty to access books and other literacy materials in such remote locations,” Martin said.

“The foundation will continue to build and enhance relationships with partners like the Department of Education and the Department for Community Development and Religion as well as BbP, the United Church and others to help the development of these children through literacy.”

United Church executive Kali Sete said the church was delighted to help promote literacy among the children.

