Children killed in landslide

By JUNIOR UKAHA

FOUR children aged between nine and 15 were killed in a landslide in Bulolo, Morobe, on Saturday, police say.

The incident happened between 3pm and 5pm at Latep village in Ward 12 of the Watut local level government while they were playing in the rain.

Bulolo police station commander Chief Inspector Leo Kaikas told The National yesterday from Bulolo that the landslide occurred where they were playing and carried them away.

Kaikas said the area was known for alluvial mining and most of the vegetation had been removed by miners.

“It was an unfortunate incident. The children were playing near a slope known for alluvial mining,” he said.

“Alluvial tunnels collapsed and the loose soil quickly covered them.

“Villagers pulled out their bodies around 6pm on Monday after digging through the mud and debris.”

Police are yet to establish the names of the four youngsters from Latep village.

A few months ago, mud and other debris carried by strong currents killed people in a village in Upper Watut.

Kaikas called on the people living in and around alluvial mining sites in the district to be careful during the rainy weather.

Like this: Like Loading...