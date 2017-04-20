Children lack water, nutrition

THE United Nation’s Children’s Fund (Unicef) says 50 per cent of children in Papua New Guinea lack appropriate nutritious food and access to safe water and proper sanitation.

Unicef country representative Olushola Ismail said during the launching of the three-day workshop for the Wash and Nutrition programme that developing countries have an estimated 161 million children under five who are stunted (too short for their age).

“This condition is rooted in multiple deprivations and inequities,” he said.

“Sadly, nearly half of Papua New Guinea children suffer this condition, denying them the best of

their potential, crippling the economy – caused by many factors particularly poor water, sanitation and hygiene.”

Ismail said Papua New Guinea had poor access to drinking water and the lowest sanitation coverage in the region. Unicef is, therefore, looking forward to working with the Department of Health and other stakeholders to address the water and sanitation issues.

“Unicef is pleased to join you all at this very important occasion for joint Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and Nutrition Theory of Change workshop,” he said.

Ismail said the organisation would remain committed to changing lives of children, and the

future generation of Papua New Guinea.

Deputy Health Secretary Paison Dakulala thanked Unicef for organising the three-day workshop.

Like this: Like Loading...