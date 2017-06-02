Children making books

By STEVEN WINDUO

IT is possible for PNG children to write and illustrate their own books. It is exciting seeing the children engage with the artistic and expressive sense of their lives. Papua New Guinean children have the rich experience of growing up in their villages and towns. Children in many of our rural villages are growing up in their natural environment, developing as young people, and participating in their various activities that define who they are such as playing, fishing, swimming in the sea, and even dancing in their traditional song performances.

Imagine capturing all these in books that speak to them from within their own space. Imagine how a book of artwork and illustration they create can empower their lives. Making Books is a concept developed by the SEAM (Sustain, Education, Art, Melanesia) and KTF (Kokoda Track Foundation) as an initiative to help PNG children write, illustrate, and publish their own books.

In September 2016, a Book Making workshop was held in the National Museum and Art Gallery in Port Moresby. Grade 8 students of Gerehu Primary School in the National Capital District wrote and illustrated, Singsing Bilas, their first book published in October 2016. It was published by SEAM and KTF the same year. It is an amazing book that the class teacher Rachel Fari and the school should be proud of.

The second book, Images at the National Museum, consists of writings and illustrations done at the museum by young writers. The existing collections of the museum was used to develop an illustrated book that came out in October 2016.

During the week we made the two books made reference to above, it was also a gathering of senior PNG writers like Russell Soaba, John Kasaipwalova, and myself, working alongside the younger generation of writers and illustrators. It was also an ideal environment for others working in professions that promote books, reading, and writing to collaborate with others to produce a book.

For the book, Images at the National Museum, the writers and illustrators in the likes of Cicero Soaba, Berry Dinghan, Iphigenia Soaba, Cheryl Winduo, Esther Kambao, Stephanie Steven, Eugenie Duque, Sakarepe Kamene, and Anita Kolomba deserve the credits.

The concept and methodology was very innovative and had the potential to transform lives of young Papua New Guineans. The result was instantaneous to the satisfaction of all those who participated in the Book Making workshop. The two books mentioned above can be ordered for use as reading and writing resource books in schools through the country.

This year SEAM and KTF took the workshop to Tufi fjords with the initiator of the concept, Drusilla Modjeska, the author of the novel, The Mountain, who wanted to see that the children of Tufi benefit from this initiative. The Book Making workshop in Tufi opened the eyes of the elementary teachers, who have not received any funding to help the school. Someone behind the scene whose commitment to this project is invaluable is Sebangaz Siming, without whom these initiatives would not have been realised.

In the Tufi Book Making workshop Siming was fortunate to have the contributions of young PNG writers in the likes of Rahsmii A Bell and Lala Lee Besh Bala Parina, whom we met in transition at the Tufi airfield.

Even though we missed the workshop, it was such a pleasure to learn of the successful outcome of the workshop. The SEAM/KTF team facilitating the workshop was ecstatic with the results. Martha Bentley’s contribution to the workshop is fully acknowledged so were the contributions of others in the team.

It is a testament that many of our rural schools do not have any books, reading materials, computers, or classrooms to work in. It is not funny to see many of the children sit on the sandy floor or ground to learn. It is sad to see that many children are denied basic information about the world. Through the SEAM/KTF project, many communities and children are benefiting from this incredible opportunity.

Collaborating with Drusilla Modjeska in this project has been a very rewarding experience. Drusilla has a long-term relationship with Papua New Guinea since the 1970s as student at the University of Papua New Guinea. Originally from the Britain she has lived in Australia most of her life, with regular visits to PNG.

As writers, we felt that if we could help the next generation of writers in PNG this initiative can set the foundation. In that vision we found a common ground to work together.

The Book Making workshop opened up the minds and hearts of the Tufi elementary teachers and their children. It was heart warming to hear the team leaders at Tufi speak about how the workshop had transformed them. Instead of waiting for the government to provide them books and resource materials they can make their own reading books. In their environment, they have all the materials they need to make their own learning materials.

It is obvious that the Book Making workshop in Tufi is indicative of the need there is in many of our PNG schools.

The more I get involved with organizations serious about writing, reading, book making, and publishing, I have come to the conclusion that this country needs to do more for its young children attending schools. Initiating writing for children, reading for children, and publishing books written by our own children can set in motion a series of events that could change the course of modern history of this country.

Supporting the SEAM/KTF initiated activities are little I could do to get more children’s book written and published by Papua New Guineans. I hope this project will continue to develop into a sustainable program in the future for the benefit of all Papua New Guinea school children.

Making Books project is an excellent initiative that has a future beyond the current phase. The opportunities and challenges for both students and staff are enormous.

For now, thank you SEAM/KTF for making this workshop a success.

