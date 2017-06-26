‘If your children are not sick, don’t bring them to hospital’

PORT Moresby General Hospital chief executive officer Dr Umesh Gupta has advised parents to keep children away from the hospital if they are not sick.

He was commenting on the situation at the children’s ward where some parents bring the siblings of those admitted to stay with them there.

“There are not many (sick) children. The others there are actually siblings of patients.

“Parents were told to take them home or they will get sick,” he said.

“But the parents say that there is no one to take care of the kids at home.

“When you go into the children’s ward, you will see many children. But half of them are just siblings of patients.” He said parents had been advised to keep away their other children to the ward because they were liable to get sick.

“It’s not safe. Unfortunately we also understand their situation as they are not able to leave them at home,” he said. He said children’s meals at the ward were different from what was given to adults.

It is normally brown rice with tinned meat or fish in the morning and vegetables, chicken soup and rice during the day.

