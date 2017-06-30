Children not to vote, officials told

By MALUM NALU

Electoral Commissioner Gamato has warned election officials that allowing children to vote is illegal.

He told them to be on the lookout for under-aged voters.

He condemned reports of children voting in Magarima and Tari in Hela, and Asaro in Eastern Highlands.

“Polling officials should not allow children (to vote),” he said.

“I think the laws are very, very clear.

“If one polling officer is doing this, he or she must know that this is wrong.

“Voting is only allowed for eligible voters and the eligible voting age is 18. I don’t encourage that.”

Gamato said security in these areas was the responsibility of the security forces.

“We have two heads of security – the Police Commissioner and the Defence Force Commander. I

hope they can respond to it,” he said.

“We only manage elections and I have my teams there. They are there to protect the electoral process and the polling stations.”

He is happy with the progress of voting around the country so far despite the hiccups on the common roll and distribution of ballot papers.

He remains confident that he will deliver a successful general election which will be free and fair.

