Children prepare for reformation celebration

THE Melpa Lutheran Church is preparing its Sunday school children, youths, students and graduates to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation on Oct 31.

Melpa Lutheran Chuirch was established on Jan 9, 2000, and has an estimated membership of 40,000 in congregations in Lae, Morobe, Port Moresby, National Capital District. Madang, Kimbe, West New Britain and Goroka, Eastern Highlands.

The church members want to join Lutherans around the world to carry on the work of the church’s founder Martin Luther.

“Luther had been convinced by God to bring the good news to the world in its true sense based on the teachings of Jesus Christ,” Melpa Lutheran Church bishop Rev Stanley Mukati said.

“After 500 years we want to keep that fire burning.”

Mukati added that they wanted to continue to help young people to take the church forward.

