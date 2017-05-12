Children ready for junior cricket start

HUNDREDS of enthusiastic children as young as eight-years-old are keen to try out their skills in the opening round of junior cricket matches this weekend.

Club training has been full of energetic youngsters keen to become the next PNG Barramundis or Lewas.

The Under-11s (mixed) and U13s (mixed) start their season in the Indoor Cricket Nets, which will run for the next eight weeks. Some will be having their first taste of competition cricket.

Port Moresby Cricket Association is of the view that these two grades are all about the experience.

The association has encouraged clubs to bring along the young stars of the future with the focus on participation.

Six clubs have nominated teams in the U13 while the U11 have four teams. Matches start at 8.30am each Saturday with second games starting at 10.30am.

All parents are encouraged to come along to support their children.

The U15s will start next Friday (May 19) with games scheduled for 4pm at Bisini Ground and Amini Park. With a shortage of available venues, oraganisers have been forced to squeeze in the majority of games around 8am for other grades.

